Denali Advisors LLC Sells 24,600 Shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

Denali Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 23.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,600 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $3,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 1,055.7% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 74.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Raymond E. Wirta sold 87,516 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $3,151,451.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,017 shares in the company, valued at $252,682.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO J. Christopher Kirk sold 19,500 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $1,043,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 145,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,776,447.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 162,212 shares of company stock worth $7,109,705. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CBRE shares. UBS Group cut their target price on CBRE Group from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CBRE Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. TheStreet cut CBRE Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised CBRE Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Cfra cut CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

CBRE Group stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.05. 32,758 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,649,229. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.73. CBRE Group Inc has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $64.75.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CBRE Group Inc will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

