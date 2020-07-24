Denali Advisors LLC Sells 40,900 Shares of Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA)

Denali Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 207,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 40,900 shares during the period. Cna Financial makes up 1.3% of Denali Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Denali Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Cna Financial worth $6,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LifePlan Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Cna Financial in the first quarter worth $31,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cna Financial by 266.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Cna Financial in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cna Financial by 23.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Cna Financial in the first quarter worth $99,000. 99.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Loews acquired 161,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.49 per share, for a total transaction of $5,240,799.45. Insiders acquired 564,430 shares of company stock worth $17,946,911 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Cna Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of CNA stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.85. The stock had a trading volume of 5,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,979. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.22. Cna Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $25.18 and a 52-week high of $51.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Cna Financial (NYSE:CNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.16). Cna Financial had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cna Financial Corp will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

