Denali Advisors LLC Sells 45,900 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Denali Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,900 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $3,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $424,440,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,133,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,087 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 37.6% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,157,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,721 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,313,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,681,000 after buying an additional 554,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,848,000. 87.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

SYF stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.67. The company had a trading volume of 313,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,998,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.15. The company has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.67. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $38.18.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $950.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 11.79%. The business’s revenue was down 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.51%.

In other Synchrony Financial news, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $163,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,283,167.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SYF shares. Cfra cut Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Nomura Securities cut their target price on Synchrony Financial from $34.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.59.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.