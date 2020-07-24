Denali Advisors LLC Sells 60,600 Shares of Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO)

Denali Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 60,600 shares during the quarter. Southern Copper accounts for about 1.3% of Denali Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $6,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCCO. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Southern Copper in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Southern Copper in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in Southern Copper in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southern Copper in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Southern Copper by 3,477.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southern Copper stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.82. 31,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834,201. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Southern Copper Corp has a twelve month low of $23.43 and a twelve month high of $44.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.08.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.11). Southern Copper had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 18.10%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Southern Copper Corp will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SCCO has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Southern Copper from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Citigroup cut Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

In other Southern Copper news, Director Perez Alfredo Casar sold 11,625 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total transaction of $367,117.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

