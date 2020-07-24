Denali Advisors LLC Sells 8,100 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Denali Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 257,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Co accounts for 1.3% of Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $6,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 8,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 14,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 35,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

WFC stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.39. 1,284,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,313,692. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $108.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 35.86 and a beta of 1.15. Wells Fargo & Co has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WFC. Berenberg Bank raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research raised Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Atlantic Securities raised Wells Fargo & Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Wells Fargo & Co from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.31.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

