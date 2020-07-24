Denali Advisors LLC Takes Position in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM)

Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,108,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $3,798,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth $1,856,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 335,599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,201,000 after purchasing an additional 83,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EPAM traded down $6.21 on Friday, reaching $272.01. The company had a trading volume of 5,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,343. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $249.34 and its 200-day moving average is $222.76. The stock has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.21, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. EPAM Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $151.97 and a 52 week high of $283.39.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $651.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.01 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 11.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that EPAM Systems Inc will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on EPAM. Morgan Stanley began coverage on EPAM Systems in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $246.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered EPAM Systems from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $274.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on EPAM Systems from $260.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. EPAM Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.54.

In other EPAM Systems news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.73, for a total value of $4,071,508.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,092 shares in the company, valued at $6,666,471.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 8,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.21, for a total value of $1,975,521.91. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,153,932.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,448 shares of company stock valued at $10,379,743 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

