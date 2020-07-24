Denali Advisors LLC Trims Position in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Denali Advisors LLC cut its position in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 22.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,700 shares during the period. Allstate comprises 1.2% of Denali Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $6,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the first quarter worth $37,000. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the first quarter worth $38,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 250.4% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALL. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Allstate from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Allstate from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $122.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.47.

Shares of NYSE:ALL traded down $1.18 on Friday, reaching $93.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,147,161. Allstate Corp has a 52-week low of $64.13 and a 52-week high of $125.92. The company has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.62. Allstate had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $9.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allstate Corp will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 652,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.32, for a total value of $66,148,585.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total transaction of $176,570.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,570.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 664,021 shares of company stock valued at $67,275,235 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

