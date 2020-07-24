Deutsche Bank Raises Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target to $29.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PINS. Nomura reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Pinterest from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Pinterest from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.27.

Shares of NYSE PINS traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.40. 5,374,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,769,757. Pinterest has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $36.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 11.60 and a current ratio of 11.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.19. The firm has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.56.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Pinterest had a negative net margin of 120.48% and a negative return on equity of 73.06%. The company had revenue of $271.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. Pinterest’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pinterest will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 66,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $1,425,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,095. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 1,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $26,932.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 920,525 shares of company stock worth $20,349,186.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 148.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 3,327 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,597,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,865,000 after buying an additional 1,081,959 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 8,544.2% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,931,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.20% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

