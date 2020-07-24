Deutsche Bank Raises Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Price Target to $7.50

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank from $7.00 to $7.50 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SIRI has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup upgraded Sirius XM from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $5.90 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sirius XM from $6.25 to $6.75 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Pivotal Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub cut Sirius XM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Sirius XM currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.01.

Shares of Sirius XM stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $5.87. 675,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,478,878. Sirius XM has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $7.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.04. The company has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.19.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 13.06% and a negative return on equity of 153.53%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sirius XM will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.0133 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

In other Sirius XM news, Director Gregory B. Maffei sold 84,750 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $474,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 515,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,887,416. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Sirius XM in the first quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sirius XM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 9,453.3% during the 1st quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 8,697 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.46% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

