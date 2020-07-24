Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by Brave Asset Management Inc.

Brave Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,700 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,005 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 21.1% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,510 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Devon Energy by 87.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,887,641 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,406,000 after purchasing an additional 879,109 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 254.6% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 465,048 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after buying an additional 333,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 18.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,528 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 5,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

DVN traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.80. 145,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,375,609. Devon Energy Corp has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $28.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.87 and a 200 day moving average of $14.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 3.34.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.31. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 24.91% and a positive return on equity of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Devon Energy Corp will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.88%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DVN shares. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.73.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

