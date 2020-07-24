DEX (DEX) Price Hits $0.0079 on Top Exchanges

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. DEX has a total market cap of $1.51 million and $45,934.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000083 BTC on major exchanges including Coinbit and IDAX. Over the last seven days, DEX has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010472 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.46 or 0.01893690 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00198712 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00078650 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00001014 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000186 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00116033 BTC.

DEX Token Profile

DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit . The official website for DEX is www.coinbit.co.kr

DEX Token Trading

DEX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

