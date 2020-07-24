Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dmc Global had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $43.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.25 million. Dmc Global updated its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Dmc Global stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.15. 2,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,199. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.01 million, a PE ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Dmc Global has a 52 week low of $20.15 and a 52 week high of $64.47.

BOOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens raised their price objective on Dmc Global from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Dmc Global from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dmc Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Dmc Global from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dmc Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.40.

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

