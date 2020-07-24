Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) Stake Lowered by AltraVue Capital LLC

AltraVue Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 27.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the quarter. Dollar General comprises 4.4% of AltraVue Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. AltraVue Capital LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $5,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Dollar General by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,394,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,717,000 after buying an additional 45,463 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Dollar General by 126.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,081,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,462,000 after acquiring an additional 6,181,380 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,157,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,186,000 after acquiring an additional 308,987 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Dollar General by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,391,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,204,000 after acquiring an additional 174,476 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Dollar General by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,212,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,067,000 after acquiring an additional 332,917 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $191.76. The stock had a trading volume of 36,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,973,967. Dollar General Corp. has a twelve month low of $125.00 and a twelve month high of $195.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.96.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Dollar General Corp. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.40%.

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.13, for a total value of $1,387,949.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,922 shares in the company, valued at $2,456,859.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 11,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.77, for a total value of $2,126,638.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,922,007.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,645 shares of company stock worth $11,414,046. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Dollar General from $159.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Dollar General from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Cfra lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.21.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

