Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Receives “Buy” Rating from Longbow Research

Longbow Research restated their buy rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. Longbow Research currently has a $441.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DPZ. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $333.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. OTR Global raised Domino’s Pizza to a positive rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Domino’s Pizza from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $402.86.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Shares of NYSE DPZ traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $381.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,140. Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $220.90 and a fifty-two week high of $422.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $382.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $343.74.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The restaurant operator reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.74. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.11% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.62 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

In related news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 5,000 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $1,925,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 4,943 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $1,952,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,395,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,875 shares of company stock valued at $10,180,690 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 118.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 49.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 26.6% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.