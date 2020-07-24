Dover (NYSE:DOV) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Dover (NYSE:DOV) issued an update on its FY 2020
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.00-5.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.88. Dover also updated its FY20 guidance to $5.00-$5.25 EPS.
NYSE:DOV opened at $105.75 on Friday. Dover has a fifty-two week low of $62.95 and a fifty-two week high of $120.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.13.
Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.20. Dover had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 27.50%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Dover will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.
Dover Company Profile
Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.
