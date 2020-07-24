Dover (NYSE:DOV) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Dover (NYSE:DOV) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.00-5.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.88. Dover also updated its FY20 guidance to $5.00-$5.25 EPS.

NYSE:DOV opened at $105.75 on Friday. Dover has a fifty-two week low of $62.95 and a fifty-two week high of $120.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.13.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.20. Dover had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 27.50%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Dover will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DOV shares. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Dover in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dover from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Dover from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $102.11.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

