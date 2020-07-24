Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Research Coverage Started at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $34.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Duke Realty from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on Duke Realty from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Duke Realty in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Duke Realty from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.55.

DRE stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.35. 879,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,150,987. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.46. Duke Realty has a 1-year low of $25.19 and a 1-year high of $38.88.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). Duke Realty had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 43.19%. The firm had revenue of $218.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Duke Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Duke Realty will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Duke Realty news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 4,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.16, for a total value of $181,377.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRE. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in Duke Realty by 58.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Duke Realty by 83.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Duke Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Duke Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Duke Realty by 34.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

