Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) is Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Dunkin Brands Group makes up 3.4% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dunkin Brands Group were worth $9,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,638,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $458,710,000 after acquiring an additional 211,598 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,974,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $104,840,000 after acquiring an additional 41,119 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC raised its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 21.7% during the first quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,736,194 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $92,192,000 after buying an additional 309,140 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dunkin Brands Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,706,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,125,098 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,742,000 after buying an additional 42,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Katherine D. Jaspon sold 7,000 shares of Dunkin Brands Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,730 shares in the company, valued at $840,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dunkin Brands Group stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $69.81. 9,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745,819. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.90. Dunkin Brands Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.51 and a fifty-two week high of $84.74.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.05. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $323.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Dunkin Brands Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dunkin Brands Group Inc will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Dunkin Brands Group from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Dunkin Brands Group from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Dunkin Brands Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cfra dropped their price target on Dunkin Brands Group from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.43.

Dunkin Brands Group Company Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

