DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Stock Price Up 1.6%

DXP Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:DXPE)’s stock price rose 1.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.15 and last traded at $19.36, approximately 886 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 105,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.05.

DXPE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of DXP Enterprises from $36.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. DXP Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.11 million, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 2.86.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $300.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.70 million. Equities research analysts expect that DXP Enterprises Inc will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy P. Halter bought 10,000 shares of DXP Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.25 per share, with a total value of $122,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,953.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 12,933.3% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 2,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in DXP Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in DXP Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in DXP Enterprises by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in DXP Enterprises by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,845 shares during the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE)

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment offers MRO products, equipment, and integrated services, including technical expertise and logistics services.

