DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Stock Price Up 1.6%

DXP Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:DXPE)’s stock price rose 1.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.15 and last traded at $19.36, approximately 886 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 105,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.05.
DXPE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of DXP Enterprises from $36.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. DXP Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.11 million, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 2.86.
In related news, Director Timothy P. Halter bought 10,000 shares of DXP Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.25 per share, with a total value of $122,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,953.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 12,933.3% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 2,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in DXP Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in DXP Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in DXP Enterprises by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in DXP Enterprises by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,845 shares during the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE)
DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment offers MRO products, equipment, and integrated services, including technical expertise and logistics services.
