DZ Bank Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Covestro (ETR:1COV)

DZ Bank reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on 1COV. Barclays set a €42.00 ($47.19) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €34.00 ($38.20) price objective on Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Nord/LB set a €34.00 ($38.20) price target on Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a €35.00 ($39.33) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($44.94) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €38.21 ($42.93).

Covestro stock traded down €0.44 ($0.49) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €36.70 ($41.24). The stock had a trading volume of 1,301,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,794. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €34.95 and its 200-day moving average price is €34.16. Covestro has a 52 week low of €23.54 ($26.45) and a 52 week high of €48.18 ($54.13).

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

