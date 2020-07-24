East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $402.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.87 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 31.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.82. The company had a trading volume of 15,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,231. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.25. East West Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.55 and a 12 month high of $51.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

EWBC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on East West Bancorp from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on East West Bancorp from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on East West Bancorp from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on East West Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.78.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

