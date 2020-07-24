Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Echo Global Logistics is a leading provider of technology enabled transportation and supply chain management services, delivered on a proprietary technology platform, serving the transportation and logistics needs of its clients. The company’s web-based technology platform compiles and analyzes data from its network of over 22,000 transportation providers to serve its clients’ shipping and freight management needs. Echo procures transportation and provides logistics services for more than 11,600 clients across a wide range of industries, such as manufacturing, construction, consumer products and retail. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Echo Global Logistics from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub raised Echo Global Logistics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Echo Global Logistics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Echo Global Logistics from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Stephens raised Echo Global Logistics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.92.

NASDAQ:ECHO traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,012. The company has a market capitalization of $702.37 million, a P/E ratio of 164.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.39. Echo Global Logistics has a 12 month low of $14.17 and a 12 month high of $26.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.55.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $514.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.76 million. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 5.10%. As a group, analysts predict that Echo Global Logistics will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 9.2% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,429,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,407,000 after buying an additional 120,070 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 7.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 943,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,111,000 after purchasing an additional 65,695 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 723,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,970,000 after purchasing an additional 82,574 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Echo Global Logistics in the first quarter valued at $9,339,000. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 76.0% in the second quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 450,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,746,000 after purchasing an additional 194,661 shares during the last quarter. 97.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

