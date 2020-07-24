Eden Market Cap Reaches $1.10 Million (EDN)

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 24th. One Eden token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, IDEX, Hotbit and Bilaxy. Eden has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and approximately $74,224.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Eden has traded down 12.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010445 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $181.12 or 0.01895001 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00199231 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00078555 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00001012 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000186 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00116304 BTC.

Eden Token Profile

Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. Eden’s official website is edenchain.io . The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio . The official message board for Eden is edenchain.io/get-started/blog . Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio

Buying and Selling Eden

Eden can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, BitForex, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Eden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

