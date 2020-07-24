Egretia Reaches One Day Volume of $610,095.00 (EGT)

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. During the last week, Egretia has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Egretia token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges including CoinEx, IDEX, OKEx and Kucoin. Egretia has a total market capitalization of $5.39 million and $610,095.00 worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010484 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $180.72 or 0.01895284 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00199618 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00078452 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00001013 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000187 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00116668 BTC.

Egretia Token Profile

Egretia was first traded on May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,218,701,582 tokens. The official message board for Egretia is blog.egretia.io . The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Egretia is egretia.io . Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Egretia Token Trading

Egretia can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX, Bilaxy, OKEx, Kucoin and CoinEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egretia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Egretia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Egretia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

