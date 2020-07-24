eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.22, Fidelity Earnings reports. eHealth had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $88.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.34 million. eHealth updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to 3.83-4.32 EPS.
Shares of EHTH stock traded down $34.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.78. The company had a trading volume of 333,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,422. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.66. eHealth has a one year low of $52.71 and a one year high of $152.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a current ratio of 6.12.
EHTH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on eHealth from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI started coverage on eHealth in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of eHealth in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered eHealth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.77.
eHealth Company Profile
eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.
