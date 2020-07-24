eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.22, Fidelity Earnings reports. eHealth had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $88.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.34 million. eHealth updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.83-4.32 EPS.

Shares of EHTH stock traded down $34.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.78. The company had a trading volume of 333,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,422. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.66. eHealth has a one year low of $52.71 and a one year high of $152.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a current ratio of 6.12.

EHTH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on eHealth from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI started coverage on eHealth in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of eHealth in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered eHealth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.77.

In related news, Director Michael Goldberg sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO David K. Francis sold 25,000 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.35, for a total transaction of $3,283,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 50,194 shares of company stock valued at $6,010,769 over the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

