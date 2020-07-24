electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electrocore, LLC operates as a bio-electronic medicine company. It reseraches and develops therapeutic technologies based in neurology and rheumatology. Electrocore, LLC is based in NJ, United States. “

ECOR has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research restated a hold rating on shares of electroCore in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Noble Financial restated a buy rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of electroCore in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on electroCore from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $2.50 target price (up from $1.50) on shares of electroCore in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. electroCore has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.75.

Shares of electroCore stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.56. 13,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,392,009. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.04. electroCore has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $5.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.73 million. electroCore had a negative return on equity of 133.55% and a negative net margin of 1,445.53%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that electroCore will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ECOR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of electroCore by 105.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of electroCore in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of electroCore by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 65,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 19,796 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of electroCore by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 12,593 shares during the period. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of electroCore by 169.9% in the 1st quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 70,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 44,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

About electroCore

electroCore, Inc, a bioelectronic medicine company, engages in developing a range of patient-administered non-invasive vagus nerve (VNS) stimulation therapies for the treatment of various conditions in neurology, rheumatology, and other fields. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only non-invasive VNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

