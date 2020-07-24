Employers (NYSE:EIG) Issues Earnings Results

Employers (NYSE:EIG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.58, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $211.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.18 million. Employers had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 7.47%.

NYSE EIG traded up $3.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.70. 6,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,163. Employers has a 52 week low of $25.53 and a 52 week high of $45.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.21. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.14.

In other news, CFO Michael Scott Paquette acquired 7,500 shares of Employers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.32 per share, for a total transaction of $219,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,409.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lawrence S. Rogers sold 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $39,956.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,749.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 30,310 shares of company stock valued at $890,371. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Employers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Employers from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Employers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Employers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels comprising its partners; and through national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

