Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Co

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $51.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 63.20% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Shares of ENB stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.25. 68,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,636,669. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of $22.57 and a fifty-two week high of $43.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.58. The company has a market cap of $63.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.32. Enbridge had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $8.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENB. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 1.6% during the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 21,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 33.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,409 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 6.0% during the first quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,311 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 5.8% during the first quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 13,542 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

