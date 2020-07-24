Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endava (NYSE:DAVA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Endava Plc provides information technology services. It offers software engineering, cloud transformation, test automation, technology consulting and other related services. The company serves finance, insurance and healthcare, retail and consumer goods, media and technology and communication industry. Endava Plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Get Endava alerts:

DAVA has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Endava in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Endava from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Endava from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Endava in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.63.

DAVA stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.01. 1,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,702. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 100.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.22. Endava has a 52 week low of $27.21 and a 52 week high of $56.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Endava had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $92.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Endava will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Endava during the 4th quarter worth $406,000. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Endava during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Endava during the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Endava by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 218,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,162,000 after acquiring an additional 76,603 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Endava in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 33.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Endava

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and the United States. It offers strategy, creative and user experience, insights through data, mobile and Internet of Things, architecture, smart automation, software engineering, test automation and engineering, continuous delivery, cloud, applications management, and smart desk services across the digital evolution, agile transformation, and automation solution areas.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Endava (DAVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.