Enel (BIT:ENEL) Given a €8.20 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.20 ($9.21) price objective on Enel (BIT:ENEL) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €7.30 ($8.20) target price on shares of Enel and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. HSBC set a €7.60 ($8.54) price target on Enel and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.95 ($10.06) price target on shares of Enel and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays set a €8.50 ($9.55) price objective on shares of Enel and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €7.80 ($8.76) price objective on Enel and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Enel presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €7.95 ($8.94).

Get Enel alerts:

Enel has a fifty-two week low of €4.16 ($4.67) and a fifty-two week high of €5.59 ($6.28).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated electricity and gas company in South America, Europe, North and Central America, Africa, and Asia. The company generates, transmits, distributes, transports, purchases, and sells electricity; generates heat; and produces distributes, transports, and sells natural gas.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.