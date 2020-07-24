Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR) Shares Purchased by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Enstar Group worth $2,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Enstar Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,012,000. Advisory Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Enstar Group by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 241,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,483,000 after purchasing an additional 88,069 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Enstar Group by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 279,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,428,000 after purchasing an additional 37,744 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Enstar Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,086,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $172,734,000 after purchasing an additional 31,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Enstar Group by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,832,000 after purchasing an additional 20,276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Enstar Group alerts:

In other Enstar Group news, Director Hans-Peter Gerhardt acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $123.50 per share, for a total transaction of $494,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ESGR stock traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $174.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 852 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,749. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 171.37 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Enstar Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $94.58 and a fifty-two week high of $213.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $159.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.44.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported ($15.60) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $365.71 million during the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 36.46% and a return on equity of 0.96%.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Enstar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Enstar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enstar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.