Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.60-0.67 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $450-475 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $408.23 million.Entegris also updated its Q3 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.60-0.66 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ENTG. BidaskClub cut Entegris from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Entegris from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Craig Hallum cut shares of Entegris from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, CL King boosted their target price on Entegris from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Entegris presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.00.

Shares of ENTG stock traded down $2.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,734. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.41. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49 and a beta of 1.31. Entegris has a fifty-two week low of $38.12 and a fifty-two week high of $71.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Entegris had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Entegris will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.58%.

In related news, SVP Corey Rucci sold 8,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.57, for a total value of $505,927.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,472 shares in the company, valued at $847,625.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP William James Shaner sold 55,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total value of $3,118,194.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,364.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,630 shares of company stock worth $3,682,512. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

