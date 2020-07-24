Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) Trading Up 4.1%

Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) shares were up 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.50 and last traded at $1.52, approximately 30,557 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,911,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.46.

Several analysts have recently commented on ETM shares. ValuEngine upgraded Entercom Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded Entercom Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Guggenheim cut their target price on Entercom Communications from $7.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. B. Riley downgraded Entercom Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Entercom Communications from $6.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.63.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $210.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $297.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.00 million. Entercom Communications had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 29.26%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Entercom Communications Corp. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Joseph M. Field purchased 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.43 per share, with a total value of $1,716,000.00. 16.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Entercom Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entercom Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entercom Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entercom Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entercom Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

Entercom Communications Company Profile

Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in radio broadcasting business in the United States. 3 The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of February 11, 2019, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

