Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Receives $26.23 Consensus PT from Analysts

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.31.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EPD shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 30th.

In related news, COO Graham W. Bacon purchased 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.70 per share, with a total value of $197,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 315.1% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,434 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 6,402 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.7% in the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 153,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 11.1% in the second quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,042 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 34.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners stock traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $17.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,165,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $39.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.31. Enterprise Products Partners has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $30.51.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.91%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.79%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

