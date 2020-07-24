Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream assets primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It manages natural gas transmission, storage and gathering systems, as well as high-and low-pressure gathering lines. Equitrans Midstream Corporation is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ETRN. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Equitrans Midstream currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.75.

ETRN stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,956,840. Equitrans Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $18.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.44.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $453.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.80 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%.

In other news, CEO Thomas F. Karam purchased 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.11 per share, for a total transaction of $364,950.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 17,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 8,587 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $335,000.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

