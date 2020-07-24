Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) Issues Earnings Results

Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Equity BancShares had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $38.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.21 million.

Shares of Equity BancShares stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.61. The company had a trading volume of 43,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,862. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $222.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.24. Equity BancShares has a 1-year low of $12.49 and a 1-year high of $31.91.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. DA Davidson cut shares of Equity BancShares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Equity BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Equity BancShares from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Equity BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity BancShares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction loans, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

