EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EuroDry Ltd. is an owner and operator of drybulk vessels and provider of seaborne transportation for drybulk cargoes. EuroDry Ltd. is based in Marousi, Greece. “

EDRY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of EuroDry in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Noble Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of EuroDry in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised EuroDry from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ:EDRY traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,626. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of -0.32. EuroDry has a 12 month low of $2.98 and a 12 month high of $8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.94.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $5.07 million during the quarter. EuroDry had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 11.85%. As a group, analysts predict that EuroDry will post -3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About EuroDry

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of November 15, 2018, it operated a fleet of six vessels, including one Ultramax, two Kamsarmax, and three Panamax drybulk carriers with a cargo capacity of 453,086 deadweight tons.

