EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “EuroDry Ltd. is an owner and operator of drybulk vessels and provider of seaborne transportation for drybulk cargoes. EuroDry Ltd. is based in Marousi, Greece. “
EDRY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of EuroDry in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Noble Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of EuroDry in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised EuroDry from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.
EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $5.07 million during the quarter. EuroDry had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 11.85%. As a group, analysts predict that EuroDry will post -3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About EuroDry
EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of November 15, 2018, it operated a fleet of six vessels, including one Ultramax, two Kamsarmax, and three Panamax drybulk carriers with a cargo capacity of 453,086 deadweight tons.
