Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evelo Biosciences, Inc. operates as a bio-technology company. It develops therapies for the treatment of the gut-body network. The company also offers treatment for cancer and inflammatory diseases. Its product portfolio consists of EDP1066 which are in clinical stage. Evelo Biosciences is based in Massachusetts, United States. “

Get Evelo Biosciences alerts:

EVLO has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.81.

EVLO traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.11. 439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,084. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Evelo Biosciences has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $9.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.55. The firm has a market cap of $133.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.00.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.02. Analysts forecast that Evelo Biosciences will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship acquired 4,666,666 shares of Evelo Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $17,499,997.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 175.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 20,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 12,774 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 773,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 19,084 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 228,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 7,528 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 6.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 36,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Finally, Mayo Clinic acquired a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $1,969,000. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of monocolonal microbials for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is involved in developing EDP1066 and EDP1815, which are in Phase 1b placebo-controlled dose-escalating safety and tolerability clinical study for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, asthma, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and inflammatory bowel diseases.

Featured Story: What is the CAC 40 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evelo Biosciences (EVLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.