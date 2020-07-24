Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evolent Health, Inc. is involved in the healthcare delivery and payment markets. The company provides technology-enabled services platform for providers to transition their organization in value-based payment models. Evolent Health, Inc. is based in Arlington, Virginia. “

Get Evolent Health alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Evolent Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Evolent Health from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Evolent Health from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Monday. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Evolent Health from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.55.

Evolent Health stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.63. The stock had a trading volume of 7,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,157. Evolent Health has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $12.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $887.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.93.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 37.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $247.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.35 million. Equities analysts predict that Evolent Health will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Evolent Health during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Evolent Health during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Evolent Health during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Evolent Health by 142.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 16,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 9,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evolent Health (EVH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.