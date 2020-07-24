ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $309,165.11

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 24th. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0528 or 0.00000555 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar. ExclusiveCoin has a market cap of $309,165.11 and $1,017.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000031 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

