Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Research Coverage Started at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $106.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $94.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $68.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They set a buy rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $114.00 to $102.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $104.82.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EXR traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.94. The stock had a trading volume of 15,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,888. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.64. The company has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Extra Space Storage has a fifty-two week low of $72.70 and a fifty-two week high of $124.46.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $286.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.34 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.99% and a return on equity of 16.27%. Extra Space Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.77%.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.24, for a total value of $233,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,216,772. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 5,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total transaction of $577,859.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,561.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,776 shares of company stock worth $1,826,976. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 33,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 171,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,831,000 after purchasing an additional 4,871 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 2nd quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 261.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 108,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,006,000 after purchasing an additional 78,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.