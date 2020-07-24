Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $17.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.30 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 21.97%.

FMAO opened at $21.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.20. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.40 and a 52 week high of $31.80. The firm has a market cap of $244.53 million, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 26th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)’s payout ratio is currently 37.65%.

Several analysts have weighed in on FMAO shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th.

In related news, Director Paul S. Siebenmorgen sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $207,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,606 shares in the company, valued at $728,834.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts.

