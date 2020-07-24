FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Announces Earnings Results

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $136.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.87 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 14.48%.

Shares of FBK opened at $25.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $814.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90. FB Financial has a one year low of $14.38 and a one year high of $40.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.17 and its 200-day moving average is $26.85.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FBK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FB Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on FB Financial from $41.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine upgraded FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on FB Financial from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.60.

In other FB Financial news, Director William F. Carpenter III purchased 4,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.44 per share, with a total value of $97,487.68. Also, Director Raja J. Jubran bought 9,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.88 per share, with a total value of $200,026.96. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,122.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 72,939 shares of company stock worth $1,606,925 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

