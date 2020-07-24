Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Research Coverage Started at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $89.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FRT. Evercore ISI lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $97.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a buy rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $135.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $105.61.

Shares of NYSE:FRT traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $73.35. 219,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,777. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 4.79. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $64.11 and a one year high of $141.35.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.83). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 37.27%. The firm had revenue of $231.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 66.35%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRT. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

