FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) Cut to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $12.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $14.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised FedNat from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine lowered FedNat from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Get FedNat alerts:

FedNat stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 563 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,081. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. FedNat has a 52-week low of $9.27 and a 52-week high of $16.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.81 million, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.95.

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. FedNat had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 1.63%. The company had revenue of $115.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.16 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FedNat will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in FedNat in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in FedNat by 39.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in FedNat by 61.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in FedNat by 17.7% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 12,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its stake in FedNat by 7.6% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 14,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.85% of the company’s stock.

About FedNat

FedNat Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in the United States. The company is involved in the homeowners, and fire property and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for FedNat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedNat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.