Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,440 at Goldman Sachs Group

Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) had its price target raised by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 1,220 ($15.01) to GBX 1,440 ($17.72) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FEVR. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,650 ($20.31) to GBX 1,250 ($15.38) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,900 ($35.69) to GBX 2,250 ($27.69) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Fevertree Drinks to an underweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 1,260 ($15.51) to GBX 1,900 ($23.38) in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Fevertree Drinks to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 1,100 ($13.54) to GBX 2,500 ($30.77) in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,090 ($25.72) to GBX 2,550 ($31.38) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,061 ($25.36).

FEVR stock traded up GBX 9 ($0.11) on Thursday, hitting GBX 2,160 ($26.58). The company had a trading volume of 477,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,543. Fevertree Drinks has a 12-month low of GBX 20.29 ($0.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,569 ($31.61). The company has a current ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,102.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,654.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.94.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

