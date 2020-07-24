Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Shares Acquired by CMH Wealth Management LLC

CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,733 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF accounts for about 6.8% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. CMH Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.13% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $14,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FBND. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 228,800.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:FBND traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.00. 1,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,309. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $45.08 and a 52-week high of $55.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.71.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.