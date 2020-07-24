Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 18.85%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share.

Shares of FITB stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.59. 353,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,393,979. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.09 and its 200-day moving average is $21.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.72. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.10 and a 52 week high of $31.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.99%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FITB. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Nomura Securities lowered their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.37.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

