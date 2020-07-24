Financial Consulate Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 25.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 81.4% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 50.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $187.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.73.

In other Danaher news, EVP Rainer Blair sold 3,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.96, for a total value of $552,646.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,017,045.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales purchased 141,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $164.69 per share, for a total transaction of $23,290,459.80. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 2,298,302 shares in the company, valued at $378,507,356.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,318 shares of company stock worth $13,941,119. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DHR stock traded up $4.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $200.02. 100,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,201,241. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $119.60 and a 12 month high of $197.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $177.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.62 billion, a PE ratio of 45.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.92.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.35. Danaher had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.29%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

