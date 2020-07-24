First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.40, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $78.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.34 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 10.45%.

Shares of NASDAQ FBNC traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.18. The company had a trading volume of 4,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,711. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. First Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.32 and a twelve month high of $41.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $675.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.23%.

FBNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of First Bancorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Bancorp in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.33.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

