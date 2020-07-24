First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.40 EPS

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.40, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $78.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.34 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 10.45%.

NASDAQ:FBNC traded up $0.66 on Friday, reaching $23.22. The stock had a trading volume of 4,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,711. The company has a market cap of $675.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.75. First Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.32 and a 12-month high of $41.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.23%.

FBNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Bancorp in a research note on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson cut shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of First Bancorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

